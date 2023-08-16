Newswise — The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Dr. John C. Kincaid as the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient for his lifelong dedication to research, patient care, advocacy, and education. This award is the highest honor bestowed by AANEM and recognizes major contributors in neuromuscular (NM) and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine.

“I am very honored to receive this award,” Dr. Kincaid said. “AANEM has been my professional society home base for 43 years. The learning and professional growth opportunities the organization offered me shaped my career in a major way.”

Dr. Kincaid completed his medical degree, internship, and neurology residency at Indiana University School of Medicine and fellowship in EMG at Mayo Graduate School of Medicine. He has held influential positions at Indiana University Hospitals and Indiana University Health, and currently serves as an attending neurologist and Kenneth L. and Selma G. Earnest Professor of Neurology.

Dr. Kincaid's research publications in prominent journals and textbooks have earned him prestigious awards, including the AANEM Distinguished Researcher Award, the American Neurologic Association Distinguished Teacher Award, and more. He has been an important leader within AANEM for decades, and has served in nearly every role across the organization, including as president of the AANEM Board of Directors (2011-2012).

Dr. Kincaid will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting on Nov. 1-4, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. About AANEM: Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier membership association dedicated to the advancement of NM and EDX medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

###