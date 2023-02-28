Newswise — The Association for Psychological Science (APS) welcomes qualified journalists to attend the International Convention of Psychological Science (ICPS), connecting a global network of scientists and organizations to promote global interdisciplinary research. The convention will be held 9–11 March in Brussels, Belgium. More than 1,400 attendees from at least 60 countries are expected to attend.

Complimentary registration will be granted to working members of the press for the express purpose of gathering news and information to produce media coverage of ICPS. See below for registration and credentialing information.

ICPS 2023 is APS’s fourth biannual gathering of researchers attacking scientific problems by drawing broadly on research conducted at multiple levels of analysis and in multiple branches of psychological science, the cognitive sciences, the neurosciences, and related disciplines, including biology, economics, anthropology, and more. ICPS is designed to surmount artificial disciplinary boundaries that can impede scientific progress and to highlight areas of investigation in which those boundaries have already been overcome.

ICPS mission and history

FEATURED EVENTS INCLUDE

Keynote addresses

Integrating Knowledge in Psychological Science Using Ontologies (Susan Michie, University College London, United Kingdom)

The Human Quest for Fairness and Equality – Evolutionary Origins and Socio-Political Consequences (Ernst Fehr, University of Zurich, Switzerland)

Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Human Social Chemosignaling in Health and Disease (Noam Sobel, Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel)

Integrated Science Symposia

The psychology of anti-science beliefs and attitudes

Improving addiction treatment through better understanding and targeting cognitive motivational mechanisms

The future of psychology and robotics

The future of work

Methods to improve psychological science

The dynamics of resilience to stress

Workshops, Symposia, and Poster Sessions

Skill building and short and long presentations exploring topics in a wide range of areas and subfields, including clinical science, social psychology, cultural psychology, industrial/organizational psychology, methodology, cognitive science, and lifespan development.

LOCATION

ICPS will take place at the SQUARE – Brussels Convention Centre, situated on the imposing Mont des Arts in the historical and cultural heart of the city. SQUARE is two steps away from the capital’s main transport hub, Central Station, which has a direct and fast train connection to Brussels Airport. Local train, tram, metro and bus lines all converge at Central Station, providing access to the entire city and rest of the country.

REGISTRATION AND CREDENTIALING INFORMATION

To register and receive credentialing information, email the following to [email protected]gicalscience.org no later than March 6, 2023:

Media identification certifying that you are a working member of the print, broadcast, or online media.

An assignment letter from an editor or designated organization official confirming that you will be representing the organization and explaining the intended use of the resulting coverage.

Bylined, published work samples, preferably related to psychology research. Scientific research studies, textbooks, textbook chapters, brochure/promotional copy, etc. do not qualify as news coverage.

For more information contact: [email protected].

The Association for Psychological Science is the leading international organization dedicated to advancing scientific psychology across disciplinary and geographic borders. Our members study some of life’s biggest questions and help solve some of society’s most difficult problems. Leading psychological scientists, academics, clinicians, researchers, educators, administrators, and students from more than 80 countries comprise APS.