Highlights

KidneyCure (the ASN Foundation) is honored to continue its support of investigators committed to advancing kidney health. Building on decades of success, KidneyCure makes it possible to improve knowledge and treatment by identifying and funding high-impact projects.

Investigators funded by KidneyCure are making a difference in key areas that impact care for millions. KidneyCure is proud to support excellence and innovation, and to extend the advances that the foundation has propelled since its inception.

Newswise — Washington, DC (July 1, 2021) —The 2021 grant recipients, listed below, will extend this trajectory of achievement, and continue to improve quality of life for those living with kidney diseases.

Transition to Independence Grant Program

The Transition to Independence Grants Program helps young investigators achieve independent research careers and is supported by contributions provided by ASN, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., and individual donors.

Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grants

Eirini Kefalogianni, PhD

Washington University in St. Louis

Immunomodulatory Roles of Circulating TNFR1/2 in Diabetic Nephropathy

Ronak Lakhia, MD

University of Texas Southwestern

Role of Cis-Regulatory Elements in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

Eugene Lin, MD, MS, FASN

Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California

The Impact of Medicare Advantage on Patients with End-Stage Kidney Disease

Jennie Lin, MD, MS

Northwestern University

Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress and Macrophage Function in APOL1 Nephropathy

Alla Mitrofanova, PhD

University of Miami

STING as a Potential Therapeutic Target for Diabetic Kidney Disease

Evan C. Ray, MD, PhD, FASN

University of Pittsburgh

Regulation of Divalent Cation Homeostasis by Muc1

Yanhua Wang, PhD

Emory University

Roles of Aldosterone and Phosphatases in Vasopressin Escape

John Merrill Grant in Transplantation

John Yongjoon Choi, MD

Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Harnessing Regulatory CD8+ T Cells to Suppress Antibody-Mediated Rejection

Norman Siegel Research Scholar Grant

Meredith Posner Schuh, MD

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Bridging the Gap of Late Gestation Human Nephrogenesis Using a Non-Human Primate Model

OHF-KidneyCure Research Scholar Grant

Tanecia Mitchell, PhD

University of Alabama at Birmingham

The Impact of Crystalluria on Immunity during Kidney Stone Formation

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program

The Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program supports nephrology fellows who will advance the understanding of kidney biology and disease and is fully endowed by contributions provided by Fresenius Medical Care, ASN, the American Renal Patient Care Foundation, Inc., Amgen, Baxter, and the PKD Foundation.

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellows

Fabian Bock, MD, PhD

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Rac1 is Required for Renal Tubular Function and Repair

Amanda J. Clark, MD

University of Texas Southwestern

NAD+ Biosynthesis Impairment in Acute Kidney Injury

Irma Husain, MBBS, MD

Duke University

Role of Macrophage AIF-1 in Ischemia Reperfusion Injury and Kidney Allograft Rejection

Felix Poppelaars, MD, PhD

University of Colorado Denver

Molecular Imaging: A Novel Tool for Noninvasive Tracking of Disease Activity in Lupus Nephritis

Ghazal Z. Quinn, MD

University of Pennsylvania

Immune Cells in Renal Fibrosis and Chronic Kidney Disease

Sharon Anderson Research Fellow

Mary Hannan, PhD, NP

University of Illinois Chicago

The Influence of Sedentary Behavior on Health Outcomes in Individuals with Chronic Kidney Disease

Jared J. Grantham Research Fellow

Enrico Cocchi, MD

Columbia University

Somatic Mutations in Kidney Disease

Dimitrios G. Oreopoulos Research Fellow

Dan Wang, PhD

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

The Role of Glomerular Basement Membrane Glycation and Stiffening in Development of Proteinuria

George B. Rathmann Research Fellow

Konstantin Deutsch, MD

Boston Children’s Hospital

Recapitulating the Human SRNS Phenotype in CRISPR/Cas9 Zebrafish Models by Circumventing NMD

Donald E. Wesson Research Fellow

Caroline M. Hsu, MD

Tufts Medical Center

Predictors of Peritoneal Dialysis Technique Survival

William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program

The William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program provides funding to clinician educators to conduct a project to advance all facets of nephrology education and teaching.

Suzanne Boyle, MD, MS

Temple University

Creation and Validation of a Tool to Assess Clinical Reasoning in Nephrology Fellows

ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program

The ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program provides funding to early career-stage PhD students to conduct original research projects and make contributions to the understanding of kidney biology and disease.

Sarah N. Lipp, BS

Purdue University

Identifying the Role of the Interstitial Extracellular Matrix Network During Murine Renal Development

Elinor Mannon, BA

Augusta University Research Institute

Oral NaHCO3 Alters K+ Balance and Promotes Insulin Resistance

Riana Parvez, MS

University of Southern California

Lineage Convergence in the Regulation of Fluid Homeostasis in the Kidney To learn more about the 2021 recipients, please visit KidneyCure.org.

KidneyCure was established in 2012 and funds the Transition to Independence Grants Program, the Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program, the William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program, the ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program, and the American Society of Nephrology-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program. Since ASN began funding grants in 1996, the society and the foundation have awarded more than $45 million in funding for cutting edge research. For more information on KidneyCure or its grant programs, please visit www.kidneycure.org or contact [email protected] or 202.640.4660.

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing

research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has more than 20,000 members representing 131 countries. For more information, please visit www.asn-online.org or contact the society at 202-640-4660.

# # #