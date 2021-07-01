Highlights
- KidneyCure (the ASN Foundation) is honored to continue its support of investigators committed to advancing kidney health. Building on decades of success, KidneyCure makes it possible to improve knowledge and treatment by identifying and funding high-impact projects.
- Investigators funded by KidneyCure are making a difference in key areas that impact care for millions. KidneyCure is proud to support excellence and innovation, and to extend the advances that the foundation has propelled since its inception.
Newswise — Washington, DC (July 1, 2021) —The 2021 grant recipients, listed below, will extend this trajectory of achievement, and continue to improve quality of life for those living with kidney diseases.
Transition to Independence Grant Program
The Transition to Independence Grants Program helps young investigators achieve independent research careers and is supported by contributions provided by ASN, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., and individual donors.
Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grants
Eirini Kefalogianni, PhD
Washington University in St. Louis
Immunomodulatory Roles of Circulating TNFR1/2 in Diabetic Nephropathy
Ronak Lakhia, MD
University of Texas Southwestern
Role of Cis-Regulatory Elements in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease
Eugene Lin, MD, MS, FASN
Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California
The Impact of Medicare Advantage on Patients with End-Stage Kidney Disease
Jennie Lin, MD, MS
Northwestern University
Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress and Macrophage Function in APOL1 Nephropathy
Alla Mitrofanova, PhD
University of Miami
STING as a Potential Therapeutic Target for Diabetic Kidney Disease
Evan C. Ray, MD, PhD, FASN
University of Pittsburgh
Regulation of Divalent Cation Homeostasis by Muc1
Yanhua Wang, PhD
Emory University
Roles of Aldosterone and Phosphatases in Vasopressin Escape
John Merrill Grant in Transplantation
John Yongjoon Choi, MD
Brigham and Women’s Hospital
Harnessing Regulatory CD8+ T Cells to Suppress Antibody-Mediated Rejection
Norman Siegel Research Scholar Grant
Meredith Posner Schuh, MD
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
Bridging the Gap of Late Gestation Human Nephrogenesis Using a Non-Human Primate Model
OHF-KidneyCure Research Scholar Grant
Tanecia Mitchell, PhD
University of Alabama at Birmingham
The Impact of Crystalluria on Immunity during Kidney Stone Formation
Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program
The Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program supports nephrology fellows who will advance the understanding of kidney biology and disease and is fully endowed by contributions provided by Fresenius Medical Care, ASN, the American Renal Patient Care Foundation, Inc., Amgen, Baxter, and the PKD Foundation.
Ben J. Lipps Research Fellows
Fabian Bock, MD, PhD
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Rac1 is Required for Renal Tubular Function and Repair
Amanda J. Clark, MD
University of Texas Southwestern
NAD+ Biosynthesis Impairment in Acute Kidney Injury
Irma Husain, MBBS, MD
Duke University
Role of Macrophage AIF-1 in Ischemia Reperfusion Injury and Kidney Allograft Rejection
Felix Poppelaars, MD, PhD
University of Colorado Denver
Molecular Imaging: A Novel Tool for Noninvasive Tracking of Disease Activity in Lupus Nephritis
Ghazal Z. Quinn, MD
University of Pennsylvania
Immune Cells in Renal Fibrosis and Chronic Kidney Disease
Sharon Anderson Research Fellow
Mary Hannan, PhD, NP
University of Illinois Chicago
The Influence of Sedentary Behavior on Health Outcomes in Individuals with Chronic Kidney Disease
Jared J. Grantham Research Fellow
Enrico Cocchi, MD
Columbia University
Somatic Mutations in Kidney Disease
Dimitrios G. Oreopoulos Research Fellow
Dan Wang, PhD
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
The Role of Glomerular Basement Membrane Glycation and Stiffening in Development of Proteinuria
George B. Rathmann Research Fellow
Konstantin Deutsch, MD
Boston Children’s Hospital
Recapitulating the Human SRNS Phenotype in CRISPR/Cas9 Zebrafish Models by Circumventing NMD
Donald E. Wesson Research Fellow
Caroline M. Hsu, MD
Tufts Medical Center
Predictors of Peritoneal Dialysis Technique Survival
William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program
The William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program provides funding to clinician educators to conduct a project to advance all facets of nephrology education and teaching.
Suzanne Boyle, MD, MS
Temple University
Creation and Validation of a Tool to Assess Clinical Reasoning in Nephrology Fellows
ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program
The ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program provides funding to early career-stage PhD students to conduct original research projects and make contributions to the understanding of kidney biology and disease.
Sarah N. Lipp, BS
Purdue University
Identifying the Role of the Interstitial Extracellular Matrix Network During Murine Renal Development
Elinor Mannon, BA
Augusta University Research Institute
Oral NaHCO3 Alters K+ Balance and Promotes Insulin Resistance
Riana Parvez, MS
University of Southern California
Lineage Convergence in the Regulation of Fluid Homeostasis in the Kidney To learn more about the 2021 recipients, please visit KidneyCure.org.
KidneyCure was established in 2012 and funds the Transition to Independence Grants Program, the Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program, the William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program, the ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program, and the American Society of Nephrology-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program. Since ASN began funding grants in 1996, the society and the foundation have awarded more than $45 million in funding for cutting edge research. For more information on KidneyCure or its grant programs, please visit www.kidneycure.org or contact [email protected] or 202.640.4660.
Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing
research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has more than 20,000 members representing 131 countries. For more information, please visit www.asn-online.org or contact the society at 202-640-4660.
