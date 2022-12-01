Newswise — Washington, DC (December 1, 2022) —KidneyCure, the grants program supported by the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Foundation, today announced that applications for its 2023 grants programs are now open. KidneyCure grants support clinical and basic research and kidney health investigators at key professional development milestones. The submission deadline is Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EST. Grant applications and guidelines can be found at https://www.kidneycure.org/ The newly added KidneyCure Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Research Scholar Grant, part of the Transition to Independence Grants Program, will fund an ASN member who identifies as underrepresented in medicine or is conducting research focused on diversity, equity, inclusion, or justice. More than 37 million Americans suffer from chronic kidney conditions and acute diseases that impact virtually every aspect of their lives as well as their families and communities. Kidney diseases are the ninth leading cause of death in the United States and yet 90% of people with kidney diseases are unaware that they are affected. Dialysis, a therapy for those with kidney failure, has a 5-year mortality rate, which is worse than nearly all forms of cancer and requires billions of dollars annually to manage and treat. Investigators funded by KidneyCure are making a difference in key areas that impact kidney health and kidney care for millions of people with kidney diseases. To date, more than 300 grants across its four program categories: The Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program fosters early career-stage PhD students, under the direction of a sponsor, who are highly motivated to make contributions to the understanding of kidney biology and disease. Grant recipients receive $30,000 per year for up to two years. The Ben J. Lipps Fellowship Program helps fellows conduct original, meritorious research projects, conducted under the guidance of a sponsor. This Fellowship serves to establish the beginnings of an independent career and provides $50,000 per year for up to two years. The William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program supports clinician educators conducting a project that advances all facets of nephrology education and teaching. Recipients are encouraged to complete a formal or educational program during the KidneyCure funded years. Grant recipients receive $50,000 per year for up to two years. The newest addition to the program, the KidneyCure Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Research Scholar Grant, will fund an ASN member who identifies as underrepresented in medicine or is conducting research focused on diversity, equity, inclusion, or justice. All Transition to Independence Grants provide $100,000 for up to two years to help young faculty become independent researchers. About KidneyCure Established in 2012, KidneyCure funds the Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program, the Transition to Independence Grants Program, the William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program, the American Society of Nephrology-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program, and the ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Award Program. For more information, visit www.kidneycure.org, contact [email protected], or call (202) 640-4660. About ASN Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has more than 20,000 members representing 132 countries. For more information, visit www.asn-online.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. # # #