Children today are exposed to more information than at any other time in history. This access to information comes as we enter the third year of a global pandemic and hear about war, refugee crises, violent crime and political and social conflict here and abroad. It’s not surprising then that children are reporting more anxiety and parents are asking for recommendations for talking to their children about scary media.

Dr. Lee Ann Annotti is the coordinator of the Autism Assessment Clinic and the Developmental Psychology Assessments at the Boh Center for Child Development at  OChsner Health. She can discuss evaluation of children with developmental disability; Autism Spectrum Disorder and related neurodevelopmental disabilities; ADHD, Learning Disabilities, and Intellectual Disabilities. Dr. Annotti is also passionate about providing parent training and created the Mindful Parenting Solutions program in order to support the family unit in fostering their child's development.

Dr. Lee Ann Annotti can offer advice for how parents can help their children understand what they are seeing in the media.

