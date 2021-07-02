Newswise — NEW YORK – July 2, 2021 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) announced that TVT 2021 will feature 12 studies as Late-Breaking Clinical Science. An annual meeting from CRF, TVT features cutting-edge research and techniques for structural heart interventions. TVT will take place online and in person, with limited attendance, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Florida July 20-22, 2021.

TVT’s late-breaking clinical science sessions will feature the latest research and innovations in TAVR, mitral, tricuspid and LAAO therapies. Expert commentary from world-renowned thought leaders in the field will also provide important context and perspective on these new and emerging treatments for patients with valvular heart disease.

The full agenda is now available online: https://tvt2021.crfconnect.com/program-guide.

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Late-Breaking Clinical Science: TAVR I

7:00 AM – 8:00 AM ET

Moderators: Martin B. Leon, Allan Schwartz

Discussants: Eberhard Grube, Michael J. Reardon

Virtual Discussant: Jonathon A. Leipsic

Comparison of 1-Year Outcomes After Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in Low-Risk Patients With Severe Bicuspid and Tricuspid Aortic Valve Stenosis

John K. Forrest

The PARTNER 3 Bicuspid Registry for SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in Patients at Low Surgical Risk

Mathew Williams

Early neo2 Registry. Full Core-Lab Results of TAVI With the New Acurate neo2 Valve

Late-Breaking Clinical Science: Mitral I

7:00 AM – 8:00 AM ET

Moderator: Paul Sorajja, Gregg W. Stone

Virtual Discussants: David H. Adams, Federico M. Asch

Predictors of Reduction in Mitral Regurgitation by the MitraClip - Durable, Transient, or Failures in the COAPT Trial

Scott Lim

Impact of Timing of Surgery on Outcomes of Mitral Valve Surgery After Edge-to-Edge Transcatheter Mitral Repair: Results From The CUTTING-EDGE Registry

Thomas Modine

Rehospitalization and Mortality in Patients With Heart Failure and Secondary Severe Mitral Regurgitation: The COAPT Trial

Gennaro Giustino

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Late-Breaking Clinical Science: Mitral II

7:00 AM – 7:50 AM ET

Moderator: Patrick M. McCarthy, Allan Schwartz

Discussants: Isaac George, Paul A. Grayburn

Virtual Discussant: Howard C. Herrmann

Transapical Mitral Valve Implantation for Treatment of Symptomatic Mitral Valve Disease: A Real-world Multicenter Experience

Jörg Hausleiter

Impact of MAC on Patient Selection, Procedural Success and 1-Year Outcomes in a Real-World Patient Population Evaluated for TMVI: Results From the CHOICE-MI MAC Study

Walid Ben Ali

Contemporary Outcomes of TMVR With SAPIEN 3/Ultra for Failed Surgical Annuloplasty Rings in the US

Mayra Guerrero

Late-Breaking Clinical Science: Tricuspid and Left Atrial Appendage Closure

7:00 AM – 8:00 AM ET

Moderator: Susheel K. Kodali, Mark Reisman

Discussants: Vinayak N. Bapat, Matthew J. Price

Virtual Discussant: Rebecca T. Hahn

Transfemoral Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement With the EVOQUE System for Severe Tricuspid Regurgitation: A Multicenter, First-in-Human 1-Year Observation

Ming-yu (Anthony) Chuang

First Commercial Multicenter Experience With the PASCAL Transcatheter Valve Repair System for Tricuspid Regurgitation

Jörg Hausleiter

First Report of 2-Year Outcomes With a Next-Generation Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device: Final Results From the PINNACLE FLX IDE Trial

Saibal Kar

TVT 2021 will also feature 24 live cases from leading academic medical centers, 10 Master Class sessions focused on technique and procedural decision-making process, nine device-specific training opportunities, featured clinical research, and structural innovation sessions. For more than a decade, TVT has provided healthcare professionals with the latest advances, tools, and techniques for the treatment of valvular heart disease using nonsurgical procedures.

