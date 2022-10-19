Newswise — Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) empowers multidisciplinary teams to pursue bold and innovative science and technology, finding solutions to some of the greatest security challenges facing the nation and the world – and the Lab is growing every day.

To recruit prospective employees for more than 500 open positions, LLNL is hosting its first-ever on-site Career Fair to share firsthand what the Laboratory has to offer. The open-house-style Career Fair will be held at the Livermore Valley Open Campus, 2590 Greenville Road, in Livermore on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. See the flyer.

Identification is required upon entry. Please bring a current passport or official identification.

LLNL’s inclusive teams bring together exceptional professionals to accomplish our important missions. During this Career Fair, the Lab is seeking administrative specialists, tradespeople, technicians, IT workers, safety and security professionals, scientists and engineers, just to name a few.

The event will provide the opportunity to learn about the different organizations at the Laboratory and what they do. Information sessions will be offered and recruiters and hiring teams will be present to provide feedback on resumes and to discuss job openings.

LLNL oﬀers a great company culture with flexibility and top-tier beneﬁts like 401K matching, education assistance and more, recognized with a Glassdoor Best Places to Work award for four consecutive years.

If you value meaningful and interesting work, a healthy work/life balance and a diverse and inclusive environment, come to the LLNL Career Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 2 and join the team who makes the impossible possible. For a listing of current openings, visit us at careers.llnl.gov.

