Newswise — Lisa Fucito, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine, is lead investigator for the first-ever U.S. trial of varenicline for e-cigarette cessation. The results were published May 16 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

“We had a 15% difference in quit rates, with those in the medication group having a quit rate of 45%,” Fucito says.

Varenicline, better known under the brand name Chantix, has been used successfully for smoking cessation, but Fucito says vaping addiction can pose a stiffer challenge.

“People can get to very high levels of nicotine exposure with these e-cigarette products, and they can use them near constantly throughout the day," Fucito says. "So, the question we all have is, ‘Can any pharmacotherapy stand up to this challenge?’" 

 

