Newswise — Yale Cancer Center researchers at Yale School of Medicine will present new cancer research at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium as well as the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium this month. The conferences, both being held in San Francisco, Calif., bring together physicians, researchers, and patient advocates from all over the world to discuss innovative, multidisciplinary perspectives on the latest clinical and scientific advances. Yale experts will discuss new data and report updates to ongoing studies. Here are highlights from the conferences:

Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

Friday, Jan 19

Atezolizumab and bevacizumab in combination with TACE for patients with BCLC B HCC

Presenter: Stacey Stein, MD

Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

Thursday, Jan 25

Temporal and regional patterns of prostate cancer positron emission tomography imaging among commercial insurance beneficiaries in the United States

Presenter: Michael Leapman, MD, MHS

De-Escalation in Prostate Cancer: Can We Maintain Efficacy with Less Toxicity?

Presenter (panelist): Sandeep Arora, MBBS

Saturday, Jan 27

Update on Biomarkers in Renal Cell Carcinoma

Presenter: David Braun, MD, PhD