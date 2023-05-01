STOP THE BLEED® Month 2023

Cheer on the Cubs while learning life-saving skills: On Thursday, May 25, the ACS will co-host an educational event with the Cubs and City of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) on First Responders Night at the ballpark. A few hours before the Cubs game against the New York Mets, ACS representatives will gather at Gallagher Way with giveaways and educational materials. Representatives will also be on-site to demonstrate the importance of learning STOP THE BLEED®.

Newswise — CHICAGO: In observance of National STOP THE BLEED® Month in May, the American College of Surgeons (ACS) continues to pioneer efforts to educate and empower the public to learn simple bleeding control techniques that can save a life.

Uncontrolled bleeding from trauma is a major cause of preventable death for people of all ages. Someone with a severe bleeding injury can bleed to death within minutes without proper intervention. Recognizing every individual’s power to help control a bleeding injury until first responders arrive, the ACS led the development of the STOP THE BLEED® program more than a decade ago.

Through a course and hands-on training that lasts only about an hour, attendees learn to recognize a severe bleeding injury and follow three simple steps after calling 911: apply pressure with hands, pack the wound with gauze or clothing, and/or apply a tourniquet.

“When severe bleeding injuries occur, every second matters. STOP THE BLEED® training from the American College of Surgeons is a simple and effective way to educate the public on how to safely intervene to help prevent death from traumatic injuries,” said Patricia L. Turner, MD, MBA, FACS, Executive Director and CEO of the ACS. “The ACS is proud to promote efforts that will make STOP THE BLEED® training as common as CPR training and other first aid techniques.”

Since the program’s inception, more than 2.6 million people have been trained in these life-saving skills. The program’s impact has been made evident in several important ways throughout the past eight years. Thousands of STOP THE BLEED® kits have been installed in public places throughout the world, and earlier this year, the Chicago Cubs became the first team in Major League Baseball to install STOP THE BLEED® kits.

This May marks the 5th annual National STOP THE BLEED® Month. Throughout the month, the ACS will produce a variety of educational content available to the public. On Thursday, May 25 —National STOP THE BLEED® Day — the ACS, in collaboration with the Chicago Cubs and the City of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC), will provide training and information about STOP THE BLEED® at Gallagher Way, located adjacent to Wrigley Field, before the Cubs game against the New York Mets.

STOP THE BLEED® in Action: Recent Highlights

19 states have introduced legislation pertaining to Stop the Bleed in 2023.

The STOP THE BLEED ® program continues to support efforts to help people in Ukraine learn the basics of the STOP THE BLEED ® The ACS STOP THE BLEED ® program has put out a call for donations to support efforts to bring STOP THE BLEED ® to the people of Ukraine and is working to provide access to bleeding control materials so that they can implement these life-saving techniques.

In September 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom of California signed legislation requiring the installation of trauma bleeding control kits in newly constructed public and private buildings throughout the state.

“As trauma surgeons, we are always trying to do everything we can to help prevent loss of life after injury. One of the most important things we can do is to teach people how to react so they are empowered, equipped, and have the knowledge and skills to safely intervene in emergency situations,” said Kenji Inaba, MD, FACS, Chair of the STOP THE BLEED® Committee of the ACS Committee on Trauma and Chief of Trauma at Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California. “The skills learned in the American College of Surgeons’ STOP THE BLEED® course can truly make a difference between life and death in emergency situations. As this program has grown, we’ve seen firsthand how it has made a difference. People are surviving and making it to the hospital in time because these very simple techniques were applied.”



About STOP THE BLEED®

STOP THE BLEED® was launched in October 2015 by the White House, with a call to action to begin training more people to become immediate responders during a bleeding emergency until professional help arrives. The ACS STOP THE BLEED® program is operated under a licensing agreement granted by the Department of Defense.



About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 87,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. “FACS” designates a surgeon is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.