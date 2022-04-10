Abstract: Neural stem cells reside in a specialized neurogenic niche of the hippocampus termed the subgranular zone. Throughout life, they give rise to adult-born neurons in the dentate gyrus thereby contributing to learning and memory. Here, we report that neurons together with neural stem and precursor cells secrete the neurovascular protein epidermal growth factor-like protein 7 (EGFL7) to shape this niche. EGFL7 knock-out in vivo promoted adult neurogenesis generating neurons forming additional spines which permanently integrated into the neural circuit until old age. RNA-sequencing identified the cytokine VEGF-D as a major molecular driver of this process in vivo. In behavioral studies EGFL7 knock-out mice displayed stronger maintenance of memory suggesting longer-lasting spatial memory and improved memory consolidation in the hippocampus by modulation of pattern separation in young and aged mice. Taken together, EGFL7 is an upstream regulator of the VEGF-D in adult neurogenesis and a key regulator of learning and memory.