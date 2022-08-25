Newswise — LifeBridge Health has launched a new comprehensive mobile app for patients and consumers. Now available for download for iPhone and Android phone users, LifeBridge Health Mobile offers convenient and immediate access to LifeBridge Health services such the physician directory, patient portal and online scheduling.

“More and more consumers are using digital apps because they find them to be both convenient and useful,” says Scott Savage, director of Digital Consumer Experience for LifeBridge Health. “We're giving consumers the convenience of having LifeBridge Health’s digital services at their fingertips at all times.”

Patients and consumers can access a variety of tools through the app. Users can find and schedule an appointment with a physician, log into their patient portal to view lab and test results, send a message to and communicate with their physicians, pay a bill, request a prescription refill and find COVID-19 and other health resources. The application also promotes events and pushes important health information, like the “BEFAST” acronym to recognize signs of a stroke or reminders with links to schedule a mammogram.

With prompts, the app presents a series of questions that can direct patients for care, based on the time of day. If during business hours, patients can be referred to a tool to make an appointment with a provider or be directed to an urgent care center. If after hours, the patient is pointed to a hospital emergency department, if needed.

“Consumers want to be able to use their phones to connect digitally and our app lowers the barriers to access care and services,” Savage adds. “It’s much more convenient to download and install a mobile app to book an appointment or look at labs than it is to remember the website URL and your doctor’s name and office location. It’s all right there in their pocket.”

LifeBridge Health Mobile is just one piece of the health system’s overall strategy to improve access for patients. Last year, LifeBridge Health launched “Hello Brave,” an online scheduling platform that allows patients to book their own appointments. It started primarily with primary care physicians, and now more LifeBridge Health specialists are joining the platform. Hello Brave has expanded to more than 160 physician offices offering patients the ability to book their own appointments 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Many of us are accustomed to making our own reservations at salons and restaurants, but the healthcare industry has been slow to adopt this approach. We are excited to be a leader in this area and meet patients where they are with a service that is both convenient and flexible,” says Brian Deffaa, LifeBridge Health’s chief marketing officer.

He adds, “In the first nine months, we have seen that more than 30% of the appointments booked through Hello Brave occur after regular business hours, validating that patients are looking for that convenience. And, we know that nearly half of those using the Hello Brave platform are accessing it from their mobile devices, so incorporating Hello Brave into the new mobile app provides a seamless experience for our patients. We believe that ease of access is part of the overall patient experience, and we are eager to see more patients taking advantage of these digital services.”

The Hello Brave name builds on the health system’s “Care Bravely” philosophy and marketing campaigns.

About LifeBridge Health

LifeBridge Health is one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of health services in Maryland. LifeBridge health includes Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Grace Medical Center, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, and related subsidiaries and affiliates, including ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers and LifeBridge Health & Fitness. For more information, visit www.lifebridgehealth.org