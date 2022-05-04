Research Alert

Article title: Intense light elicited alveolar type 2 specific circadian PER2 protects from bacterial lung injury via BPIFB1

Authors: Yoshimasa Oyama, Sydney R. Shuff, Nana Burns, Christine U. Vohwinkel, Tobias Eckle

From the authors: “Our studies indicate that light-elicited [alveolar type 2 cell]-specific [circadian rhythm protein Period2] represents a critical control point of BPIFB1 pathways to protect the lung from bacterial-induced [acute lung injury].”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology

