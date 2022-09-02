Abstract: Plants generate organs continuously during post-embryonic development, thus how to preserve stem cells in changing environments is crucial for their survival. Genotoxic stress threatens genome stability in all somatic cells, whereas, in the meristem, only stem cells undergo cell death in response to DNA damage, followed by stem cell replenishment. It was previously shown that inhibition of downward auxin flow in roots participates in DNA damage-induced stem cell death; however, how cell death is confined to stem cells in tissues with reduced auxin content remains elusive. Here we show that, in response to DNA double-strand breaks, the Aux/IAA family members IAA5 and IAA29, which encode the negative regulators of auxin signaling, were locally induced in vascular stem cells and their daughters in Arabidopsis roots. This is an active response to DNA damage in which the transcription factor SUPPRESSOR OF GAMMA RESPONSE 1 directly induces their expression. In the iaa5 iaa29 double mutant, DNA damage-induced stem cell death was significantly suppressed, while it was fully restored by the expression of a stable form of IAA5 in vascular stem cells. Our genetic data revealed that both the suppression of auxin signaling and reduced auxin content are prerequisite for cell death induction, suggesting the central role in maintaining genome integrity in stem cells.