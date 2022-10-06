Abstract:Background: It has been well-documented that haplo-identical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HID-HSCT) can provide outcomes comparable to conventional matched sibling donor (MSD) HSCT, however, little is known about the effects on quality of life (QoL) in long-term survivors. This study is to investigate the differences in longitudinal recovery of QoL between HID and MSD HSCT using a comprehensive assessment system. Methods: This prospective study enrolled consecutive patients who had received allogenic-HSCT (allo-HSCT) between January 2018 and December 2019 in our center. All patients were informed to complete QoL questionnaires including the Mos 36-Item Short-Form Health Survey (SF-36) and the Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy Bone Marrow Transplant (FACT-BMT, version 4), using an online applet, before transplantation and at scheduled time points after transplantation. The linear mixed-effects modal was used to analyze the variation trend of different dimensions of both SF-36 and FACT-BMT with different follow-up times. Results: Of the 425 participants, recipients of HID and MSD who survived more than 1 year (n = 230) were included in the final analysis of QoL (median age [range]: 36, [15,66]). The 3-year overall survival (OS) of HID and MSD was 82.42% and 86.46%, respectively. QoL was assessed using both SF-36 and FACT-BMT and there was longitudinal recovery with clinical significance in the cohort. Compared to MSD-HSCT patients, HID-HSCT recipients demonstrated superior QoL recovery in some subscales describing physical and mental wellness. Specifically, the difference in physical performance is more remarkable using FACT-BMT whereas that in mental wellness is more significant using SF36. In the subsequent stratified analysis, patients with a history of aGVHD or CMV reactivation demonstrated inferior QoL. Conclusions and relevance: Long-term survivors of HID HSCT achieved better QoL in some sub-scales compared to MSD HSCT. In addition, SF-36 and FACT-BMT demonstrated different performance thus combination of both improved capacity of the evaluation system.