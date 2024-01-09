MAYWOOD, IL – Cardiologist Caroline Ball, MD, is available this week to discuss the ways shoveling snow can be a dangerous stress on the cardiovascular system, and share tips on how to shovel safely.

"Shoveling snow is a great form of outdoor exercise during the cold, snowy months, but it is a significant burden on the cardiovascular system, particularly for patients who are not exercising regularly," Ball said. Because the cold causes arteries to constrict, people need to pay attention to warning signals like tightness in the chest or shortness of breath that may mean it's time to seek medical attention.

