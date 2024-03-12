Research Alert

Newswise — Previous research has demonstrated that Medicaid coverage reduces the risk for developing depression among recipients, but the question is who benefits most from coverage. Using a tool called machine learning causal forest to analyze data from the Oregon Health Insurance Experiment, researchers found that people who were older and had more physical or mental health conditions at baseline were likeliest to experience the highest benefit. Read the article in the American Journal of Epidemiology

