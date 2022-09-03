Abstract: Homozygous lamina/c p.R527C mutations result in severe mandibuloacral dysplasia (MAD) and progeroid syndrome, but the underlying molecular pathology remains unknown. Here, we report on three patients with MAD, all displaying severe systemic inflammaging and characterized the major molecular pathways involved in the manifestation of this disease. Analysis of induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC)-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MAD-iMSCs) obtained from the patients revealed that increased mitochondrial Ca+2 loading was the root cause of lost mitochondrial membrane potential, abnormal fission/fusion and fragmentation, which then participated in inflammaging by inducing the inflammasome. These alterations in Ca+2 homeostasis were mediated by signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3), which is located on the mitochondrial associated membrane (MAM). STAT3 function could be rescued by treatment with clinically-approved IL-6 blockers, or by correction of R527C mutations. In addition, extracellular vesicles (EVs) obtained from MAD-iMSCs displayed reduced immunomodulatory function, being unable to rescue bleomycin-induced lung fibrosis and triggering mitochondrial dysfunction, senescence, and fibrosis in healthy cells. Our results provide new insights into the pathology of complex lamin-associated MAD with systemic immunosenescence, and suggest that targeting defective mitochondrial Ca+2 homeostasis may represent a promising novel therapy for this condition.