The art of constructing an insightful literature review manuscript has witnessed an exemplar in the work of Oz et al (2023), wherein concept progression har moniously merges with figures and tables. Reflecting on retrospective data science, it is evident that well-cited articles can wield a transformative influence on the Journal Citation Reports Impact Factor score, as exemplified by Robert Weinberg’s landmark on cancer (Hanahan and Weinberg, 2011). Here, we aim to spotlight a commendable contribution by Tuba Oz, Ajeet Kaushik, and Małgorzata Kujawska in this issue while pivoting towards identifying the hallmarks of a subpar literature review-elements that hinder rather than promote advancement. The hurdles and roadblocks encountered within subpar literature reviews are multifold. Anticipation of emerging trends, identification of challenges, and exploration of solutions remain conspicuously absent. Original Contributions fail to surface amidst the vast sea of pre-existing literature, with noticeable gaps amplified by the lack of illustrative figures and tables. The manuscript, at times, assumes a skeletal form, reflecting an attempt to accom modate an excess of references, leading to convoluted sentences laden with citations. In contrast, a potent solution lies in adopting a comprehensive approach. A nuanced and critical evaluation of sources can culminate in a robust discussion, surpassing the mere summarization of conclusions drawn by others. This approach, often dismissed, holds the potential to elevate clarity, coherence, and logical flow, ultimately inviting engaged readership and coveted citations. The critical necessity of integrating visionary insights is underscored and achieved through a rigorous analysis of pivotal concepts and innovative ideas. Examples can be harnessed to elucidate the application of these solutions. We advocate a paradigm shift, urging literature review writers to embrace the readers’ perspective. A literature review’s purpose extends beyond providing a comprehensive panorama; it should illuminate avenues for concept development within a specific field of interest. By achieving this balance, literature reviews stand to captivate a devoted readership, paving the way for manuscripts that are both widely read and frequently cited. The pathway forward requires a fusion of astute analysis and visionary insights, shaping the future of literature review composition.