A RUDN University mathematician with colleagues from Egypt and Saudi Arabia proposed using light data transmission technology for the Internet of Things. LEDs replace router, high-frequency flashing replace radio waves. The network efficiency increases by 67% compared to the usual one. The results are published in Electronics.

Newswise — The Internet of Things is a system in which data is transferred between physical objects. Smart homes, medical devices, urban infrastructure - new smart IoT devices continue to appear in these areas. At the same time, the workload also increases. It is necessary to provide a reliable and fast connection for these "things", to create new protocols and connection schemes. A RUDN University mathematician, together with colleagues from Egypt and Saudi Arabia, proposed an unusual solution - to use LiFi technology for the Internet of Things. This is a method of transmitting data using visible light, in which LEDs act as a “router”.

“The Internet of Things has become widespread, from automated cars and wearable devices to smart homes and cities. Connectivity is a vital component of the Internet of Things. We have developed a network using Li Fi. It provides dense deployment, increases the reliability and availability of the connection, and also reduces delays,” said Ammar Muthanna, PhD, Junior Researcher at the Scientific Center for Modeling High-tech Systems and Infocommunication Modeling at RUDN University.

Mathematicians have proposed a new scheme for deploying the Internet of Things. Unlike the traditional scheme, it has two additional layers between the router and the end device. The first layer is distributed edge computing. These are "clouds" that are not located on a remote server, but next to the end user. The second layer is LiFi.

To test the new circuit, mathematicians conducted a simulation experiment. The test model included 12 LiFi access points and 30 end devices. All of them are located in an area measuring 16 by 12 meters. The devices had to perform a total of 100 heterogeneous tasks, which correspond to real applications. Compared to a conventional network when WiFi is used, the new scheme has reduced the time it takes to establish a connection by 48%. Resources are used 14% more and productivity increased by 67%.

“The introduction of Li Fi allows you to provide an Internet of Things network. The proposed network is based on real applications. The two-tier model of edge computing improves system availability by more than 1.5 times compared to the traditional structure. At the same time, the connection costs are approximately two times lower,” said Ammar Muthanna, PhD, Junior Researcher at the Scientific Center for Modeling High-tech Systems and Infocommunication Modeling at RUDN University.