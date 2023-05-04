Newswise — The May issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology highlights new clinical science and reviews, including bowel prep recommendations for physicians, longer withdrawal times for screening colonoscopy, the use of social media for continuing medical education (CME), and tofacitinib de-escalation and re-escalation for ulcerative colitis (UC). This month we also published articles on eosinophilic esophagitis, celiac disease and the liver, gastroesophageal reflux disease, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and more.

Reduced Adenoma Miss Rate With 9-Minute vs 6-Minute Withdrawal Times for Screening Colonoscopy: A Multicenter Randomized Tandem Trial

Zhao, et al.

In this randomized controlled clinical trial, the authors evaluated adenoma miss rates (AMR) for screening colonoscopies with 9-minute versus 6-minute withdrawal times (the current standard). The authors found that a 9-minute withdrawal time reduced the AMR without compromising detection efficiency and shortened the surveillance schedule caused by missing lesions.

Prescribing Colonoscopy Bowel Preparations: Tips for Maximizing Outcomes

Oldfield, et al.

This article reviews current bowel prep options, safety considerations, and best practice recommendations. Recommendations include additional fluids for low-volume preps, specific dosage timing, low-residue diet for part of the day prior to colonoscopy, use of online pharmacies and discount coupons to improve access to low-volume preps, and clinical support tools and navigation to improve compliance.

@MondayNightIBD and the Expanding Gastroenterology Twitterverse: A Study on Continuing Medical Education on #GITwitter

Goldowsky, et al.

In this article, authors assessed whether @MondayNightIBD, a weekly CME activity conducted on Twitter, improved learner knowledge and led to practice change. They also evaluated whether the IBD topics featured in @MondayNightIBD aligned with entrustable professional activities (EPA) outlined by national GI societies. Using pre-activity and post-activity assessments, the authors found that learners' knowledge improved from 58% of pre-activity correct answers to 79% post-activity, 92% of learners were committed to practice change because of their participation, and 78% of featured topics aligned with EPAs.

REMIT-UC: Real-World Effectiveness and Safety of Tofacitinib for Moderate-to-Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

Ma, et al.

REMIT-UC is the largest multicenter, real-world cohort study of patients with UC treated with tofacitinib to date, including more than 375 patient-years of follow-up. This Canadian IBD Research Consortium Multicenter National Cohort Study found that one-third of patients treated with tofacitinib achieved clinical remission without serious adverse events, though more than half of patients lost response after dose de-escalation and recaptured remission only after dose re-escalation. The authors recommend that patients and providers consider dose de-escalation options carefully.

