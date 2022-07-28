Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic hospitals across the organization received Overall Hospital Quality star ratings and received the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems star ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The ratings provide patients with information about several dimensions of quality.

Eleven hospitals across Mayo Clinic received star ratings from CMS for Overall Hospital Quality.

Six of the 11 hospitals earned five stars — the best score possible. The national average is 3 of 5 stars.

"Mayo Clinic staff have faced truly extraordinary challenges these past two years, both at home and in the workplace. Yet through it all, they have remained deeply committed to delivering care with exceptionally high quality, safety and experience that continues to differentiate us as a category of one," says Sean Dowdy, M.D., Mayo Clinic's chief value officer. "The star ratings reflect our staff's expertise, attention to detail and empathy, and we are grateful for their tireless determination to care for our patients."

The star rating provides patients with information about multiple dimensions of quality in a single score. Star ratings are assigned based on a hospital's composite score of 51 quality metrics from inpatient and outpatient quality reporting programs.

Hospitals earning 4 and 5 stars are:

5 stars

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona.

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida.

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, Minnesota.

4 stars

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin, Minnesota.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minnesota.

Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie, Wisconsin.

The star ratings measure five broad categories:

Mortality. Safety of Care. Readmission. Patient Experience. Timely and Effective Care.

CMS also released the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems star ratings.

Hospitals received ratings of 1 to 5 stars, with 5 stars being the highest score. These ratings are based on data from patient experience surveys.

Thirteen of Mayo Clinic's hospitals received Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems star ratings — one with 5 stars and 12 with 4 stars:

5 stars

Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, Wisconsin.

4 stars

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona.

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida.

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont, Minnesota.

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague, Minnesota.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing.

Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron, Wisconsin.

Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.

Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley in Bloomer's 5-star rating is its first rating in recent history, as this location met the inclusion requirement of 100 completed surveys over a one-year time frame.

"Mayo Clinic Health System is honored to be highly rated by CMS for our quality, safety and service to our patients," says Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System. "Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, our staff continues to display professionalism and compassion as they put the needs of our patients first. We are so proud of our hardworking, highly skilled and dedicated staff who bring high-quality and safe care to our patients and communities."

