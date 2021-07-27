Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic has again been ranked the No. 1 "Best Hospital" nationwide by U.S. News & World Report in its 2021-2022 "Best Hospitals" rankings, for the sixth consecutive year.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester has also been ranked No. 1 in the state of Minnesota since 2012, when U.S. News & World Report first published state rankings. Mayo Clinic in Arizona has ranked No. 1 in the state of Arizona for nine consecutive years and Mayo Clinic in Florida has ranked No. 1 in the state of Florida for five of the last six years.

Mayo Clinic in Arizona is ranked No. 15 on the "Best Hospitals" Honor Roll rankings, which marks the fifth consecutive year that Mayo Clinic in Arizona has been named a top 20 hospital.

"Mayo Clinic is honored to be the No. 1 ranked hospital in the nation for the sixth consecutive year, and we are truly grateful to our extraordinary staff for always putting our patients' needs first in the exceptional care that they provide," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. "At Mayo Clinic, each patient receives specialized care from an innovative, collaborative and highly talented team that is committed to both treating serious or complex disease and advancing new and better cures through innovative research."

The U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" rankings feature 20 hospitals with the highest combined overall scores in 15 medical and surgical specialties, and 17 common procedures and conditions. Hospitals are measured on factors such as survival, experience, nurse staffing, advanced technology, patient services and reputation with other specialists. Hospitals also are ranked regionally within states and major metro areas.

"This recognition reflects our staff's consistent performance in improving the lives and health of people throughout our community, across the nation as well as worldwide," says Andrew Limper, M.D., Mayo Clinic's interim chief value officer. "I am proud of the staff with whom I work alongside every day and who are driven to provide quality and equitable care to each of our patients. We are grateful whenever our dedicated staff is duly recognized, and we know that they do this work because they have a truly compassionate desire to ensure our patients' health comes first."

Mayo Clinic's global destination for hope and healing began as a single physician medical practice in 1864. Today, Mayo Clinic's mission remains steadfast, with the more than 73,000 staff providing expert, compassionate care to more than 1.3 million patients from every state and nearly 130 countries each year.

