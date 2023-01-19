Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today announced licensing agreements with BostonGene Corporation and Tempus for the MD Anderson EGFR Classification, which groups EGFR mutations in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) based on structural modifications and sensitivity to available therapies. Under the agreement, the companies will provide this classification information in their clinical reports for atypical EGFR mutations identified in patients with NSCLC.

“We know of more than 70 different EGFR mutations in non-small cell lung cancer, but patient responses to available therapies can vary widely based on location and type of mutation. Identifying the best treatment is not always intuitive in this context,” said John V. Heymach, M.D., Ph.D., chair of Thoracic/Head & Neck Medical Oncology. “Our model demonstrated utility in predicting sensitivity to targeted therapies based on a mutation’s classification, and we hope this information will aid physicians in matching patients to the best treatment option.”

Heymach and his research team discovered that classifying EGFR mutations by structure and function provides an accurate system to match patients with NSCLC to appropriate targeted therapies. The findings, published in Nature, classify mutations into four subgroups based on their structural changes and sensitivity to EGFR inhibitors.

In a retrospective analysis, the MD Anderson EGFR Classification was more effective at predicting patient outcomes than traditional exon-based groupings. The subgroup classification also provides an opportunity to broaden the impact of available therapies, as a given treatment may provide benefit across a subgroup rather than be limited to an individual mutation.

“With the increasing repertoire of novel targeted therapies now available, it is no longer sufficient to know that a patient has an EGFR mutation,” said James L. Chen, M.D., senior vice president of Cancer Informatics at Tempus. “We believe the MD Anderson EGFR Classification provides valuable information that will enable clinicians to provide the best care possible, and we are excited to be part of this empowerment.”

Based on the agreements, clinical reports will include subgroup classification for atypical EGFR mutations present in NSCLC tumors. The reports can be used by physicians as a foundation to make more informed treatment decisions.

“We are committed to advancing precision medicine and to improving patient outcomes. The MD Anderson EGFR Classification provides a useful tool to better utilize the complex EGFR mutational landscape in clinical decision-making,” said Andrew Feinberg, president and chief executive officer at BostonGene. “We believe that integrating this feature into our comprehensive tumor and tumor microenvironment reporting will benefit physicians in fully understanding the significance of any specific EGFR mutation that may occur in their patients.”

- 30 -

Disclosure

Independent of this license agreement, MD Anderson has an institutional conflict of interest with BostonGene through an ongoing strategic alliance. That relationship is managed in accordance with an MD Anderson Institutional Conflict of Interest Management and Monitoring Plan.