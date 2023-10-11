Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will host its annual Leading Edge of Cancer Research Symposium Nov. 16-17, 2023, featuring presentations and discussions on genomics, immunity and inflammation, computational approaches for spatial biology, and emerging technologies that are driving the next wave of cancer breakthroughs.

The in-person symposium at MD Anderson will include keynote presentations from Paul Mischel, M.D., professor of Pathology at Stanford University, Andrea Schietinger, Ph.D., associate professor of Immunology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Kevan Shokat, Ph.D., chair of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology at University of California, San Francisco.

The four major sessions will focus on:

New Frontiers in Cancer Genomics

Immunity, Inflammation and Cancer

Advances in Technology and Computational Approaches for Spatially Resolved Tumor Multi-Omics

Emerging Technologies for Cancer Therapeutics

The symposium also includes a poster session. Interested researchers are encouraged to submit abstracts by October 20, 2023. All posters will be presented on Nov. 16, and 10 will be selected to present as Flash Talks during a lunch session on Nov. 17.

“We are pleased to once again host the Leading Edge of Cancer Research Symposium and to bring together colleagues from around the world. This event truly encompasses our commitment to fostering a collaborative environment between scientists and clinicians working across disciplines,” said Giulio Draetta, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer. “It is crucial that we work together to advance knowledge and facilitate discussions that can lead to breakthroughs that will deliver meaningful impacts for patients.”

Seamless collaboration between clinicians and scientists is a trademark of MD Anderson’s unique research ecosystem. Discoveries from the lab are translated directly into the clinic, while, simultaneously, insights from the clinic are used to inform studies in the lab. This virtuous cycle of innovation can deliver groundbreaking advances at an unmatched pace.

More information on the symposium, including a full agenda and links to register or submit posters, can be found at MDAnderson.org/ResearchSymposium.