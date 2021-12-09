Credentialed press representatives are invited to attend The Society of Thoracic Surgeons 58th Annual Meeting in Miami Beach, Florida. For those who cannot attend in person, a virtual option is available. This is the preeminent event in cardiothoracic surgery, offering thought-provoking lectures, practice-changing science, and cutting-edge techniques and technologies.

What: 2022 STS Annual Meeting

When: January 29-31, 2022

Where: Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida

Highlights:

Immersive Video Experiences on Saturday, January 29

on Saturday, January 29 Scientific sessions Saturday, January 29 – Monday, January 31

Saturday, January 29 – Monday, January 31 Keynote lectures from high-profile speakers: Amy C. Edmondson, PhD, from the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts, will discuss psychological safety in the workplace (Saturday, January 29) Henri R. Ford, MD, from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Florida, will talk about diversity and inclusion (Saturday, January 29) Cameron D. Wright, MD, from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, will examine modern military surgery and important lessons learned in the warzone (Monday, January 31)

Press briefings spotlighting some of the most exciting research from the meeting

Registered reporters will have access to:

Complimentary meeting registration, which includes the virtual component of the meeting

Press office (available from Saturday, January 29 to Monday, January 31)

Renowned experts within the cardiothoracic surgery specialty

Embargoed press materials, abstracts, and presentation slides

Founded in 1964, The Society of Thoracic Surgeons is a not-for-profit organization representing more than 7,600 cardiothoracic surgeons, researchers, and allied health care professionals worldwide who are dedicated to ensuring the best possible outcomes for surgeries of the heart, lung, and esophagus, as well as other surgical procedures within the chest. The Society’s mission is to advance cardiothoracic surgeons’ delivery of the highest quality patient care through collaboration, education, research, and advocacy.