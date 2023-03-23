WHAT:

Media registration is now open for TCT 2023 (Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF). TCT is the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. TCT, which will be held October 23-26, 2023 in San Francisco, California at the Moscone Center, will be celebrating 35 years of leading the field.

Every year TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the globe to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field. The conference will feature late-breaking clinical science, live case transmissions from around the globe, poster and oral abstracts, challenging cases, innovation sessions, and unlimited opportunities for learning and global engagement.

WHEN:

October 23-26, 2023

WHERE:

Moscone Center

San Francisco, CA

WHY:

Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. Every year, the discoveries made through hundreds of studies and late-breaking trials presented at TCT lead to advancements in new medicines and devices that ultimately improves the care and quality of life for people with heart disease.

HOW TO REGISTER:

Media may register for in-person or online press access at https://tct2023.crfconnect.com/press-registration.

About CRF and TCT

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 30 years, CRF has helped accelerate medical breakthroughs and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Every year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

###