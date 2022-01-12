Newswise — WASHINGTON—Members of the media can now register to cover the latest advances in hormone health and science at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting being held on June 11-14 in Atlanta, Ga., as well as virtually in our state-of-the-art digital platform. The Society’s first-ever hybrid annual meeting will give colleagues the option to experience top-flight educational programming in person as well as reconnect with endocrine colleagues.



ENDO 2022 offers journalists the opportunity to discuss groundbreaking research with world-renowned experts in diverse fields, including obesity, diabetes, reproductive health, endocrine-disrupting chemicals, menopause, bone health and thyroid cancer. The meeting is considered the gold standard of leading global conferences in endocrinology research and clinical care. The hybrid event is expected to draw thousands of people from all over the world.



This year’s program will have more than 100 in-person and virtual sessions, 50+ in-person only sessions, 30 oral sessions and six plenaries. The Society will host several virtual press conferences and distribute news releases on scientific findings being released at the premier event on hormone research, health science and endocrinology.



News Media Registration Information



To register as media for ENDO 2022, please complete the online registration form. Eligible members of the news media will receive a complimentary access to all meeting sessions and news conferences.



Media registrations are approved at the discretion of the Endocrine Society. Eligibility requirements are listed in our online newsroom. Media approved for attendance will receive official notification via email from Endocrine Society staff.



More information is available at https://www.endocrine.org/endo2022.



# # #



Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.



The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.