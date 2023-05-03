Ochsner Health has medical experts on standby to discuss a recent study on new risk for breast cancer, college students struggling with mental health, and World Hunger Day.

Breast density as a new risk for cancer – A recently published study calls attention to breast density as a concerning new risk factor for developing breast cancer. This study focuses on changes needed to mammogram practices to measure breast tissue density at every exam. Ochsner Health radiologist and breast imaging expert, Dr. Brett Roberts, can comment on these study findings and how it may change identification of breast cancer risks going forward.

Why Are More College Students Struggling with Mental Health? - A new survey published by Gallup and the Lumina Foundation indicated 2 out of 5 undergraduate students say they frequently experience emotional stress while attending college. Experts say the pandemic played a part in what is viewed as a rising mental health crisis on college campuses. But it should also be noted that studies indicate the mental health of college students across the United States has been on a consistent decline for nearly a decade. Ochsner Health psychiatrist, Dr. Patrick Drennan , is available to discuss the findings and the importance of mental health awareness.

World Hunger Day - World Hunger Day is observed every May 28 to raise awareness about the more than 820 million people living in chronic hunger and to encourage action. At Ochsner Health, food security is one of the top 2023 priorities for our collaborative Healthy State initiative. Learn how Ochsner is working with other health systems, state organizations, nonprofits and more to address food security and health.

