Newswise — Washington, D.C., August 1, 2023 — MedStar Washington Hospital Center has again been recognized as one of the top 50 heart and vascular centers in the country by U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals.” MedStar Washington’s Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery program is tied at No. 33 nationwide in the newly released 2023-2024 U.S. News rankings. It is the only nationally recognized heart and vascular program of its kind in the Washington metropolitan area. For the first time, the rankings now include vascular surgery – a recognition of the essential role vascular surgery providers and staff play in the comprehensive care of the cardiovascular patient. MedStar Washington also received the highest rating possible in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, heart attack care, heart bypass surgery, heart failure care, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions; only 12% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

“Our established stature among the best regarded cardiovascular centers in the country is a tribute to the tireless teamwork and dedication of our physicians, clinical staff, and associates who strive to put the principle of keeping patients at the heart of everything we do,” said Stuart F. Seides, MD, physician executive director of the MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute. “Our entire team feel a genuine sense of pride and accomplishment in this well-deserved and ongoing recognition.”

MedStar Washington Hospital Center, home to MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute, has one of the highest-volume cardiac programs in the nation. It integrates the cardiovascular programs and services of all 10 MedStar Health hospitals and outpatient practices in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

U.S. News also cited MedStar Washington’s Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, and Geriatrics programs as “high-performing,” indicating a score that did not achieve national rank. Nine other common procedures and conditions received the highest ratings, too, in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors including outstanding patient outcomes. Those conditions are chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, hip fracture, kidney failure, leukemia, lymphoma & myeloma, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, and stroke.

The complete rankings are available at health.usnews.com/best-hospitals.

###

About MedStar Washington Hospital Center:

MedStar Washington Hospital Center is a not-for-profit, 912-bed, teaching and research hospital in the nation’s capital, and is a major referral center for treating the region’s most complex cases. Its cardiology program is highly acclaimed, and its cardiac surgery program has consistently earned the highest national rating–three stars–from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. MedStar Washington operates the region’s first Comprehensive Stroke Center and the District’s only Cardiac Ventricular Assist Device program, both certified by The Joint Commission. The hospital is also home to MedSTAR, a nationally verified level I trauma center with a state-of-the-art fleet of helicopters and ambulances, and also operates the region’s only adult Burn Center.