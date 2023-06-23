Newswise — NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO – June 23, 2023 – Building on the resounding success of last year’s standing-room-only debut, the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) and Fogarty Innovation are proud to present an even more dynamic and comprehensive TCT MedTech Innovation Forum in 2023. The highly anticipated program will feature additional learning tracks, expanded networking opportunities, increased attendee capacity, and the TCT Shark Tank Innovation Competition. The day-long interactive summit will take place on the first day of TCT 2023 (Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics), CRF’s esteemed annual scientific symposium, October 23–26, at The Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

The TCT MedTech Innovation Forum is a unifying platform that brings together a diverse range of professionals including clinicians, entrepreneurs, investors, payors, and regulators. Together they aim to identify clinical challenges, uncover opportunities for innovation, and cultivate a practical understanding of the complex process required to bring novel medical technologies to market. The Forum leverages the global prominence of TCT, the premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine, and the startup expertise of Fogarty Innovation, a nonprofit medtech incubator and accelerator, to help experts across the health innovation landscape connect, explore ideas, and foster new solutions in cardiovascular care.

The success of the inaugural Forum, which attracted over 1,400 physicians, fellows, researchers, innovators, investors, and entrepreneurs, prompted the program organizers to expand the summit. This year’s Forum will feature three comprehensive tracks that address a broad range of stakeholder interests. In addition, digital health care dynamics will be woven into every track.

Global Market Dynamics : Dedicated to trends shaping the future of medtech innovation, this track features in-depth discussions on topics such as global demographics and how they translate to innovation opportunities, the current financing climate, and evolving care delivery models. The closing session will be a thought-provoking roundtable debate about industry pain points, challenges, and opportunities.

Hot Topics in MedTech Innovation: This track explores cutting-edge scientific evidence and insights around current issues in structural heart disease including digital diagnostics and therapeutics, mechanical circulatory support, and more.

This track explores cutting-edge scientific evidence and insights around current issues in structural heart disease including digital diagnostics and therapeutics, mechanical circulatory support, and more. FDA University for Start-Ups: An exciting addition organized by the US Food and Drug Administration, this track provides first-time entrepreneurs with valuable insights into regulatory policy and guidance, enabling them to navigate the US regulatory pathway with confidence.

Another addition to this year’s program is the highly anticipated TCT Shark Tank Innovation Competition. Celebrating its 10th year, the competition seeks to identify the most innovative device concepts and technological developments with the potential to disrupt the cardiovascular field. Participants will have the chance to present to a distinguished panel of expert judges and compete for an award of $200,000 generously provided by the Jon DeHaan Foundation.

“We’re excited to partner with Fogarty Innovation to provide in-depth education and valuable resources around the business of innovation,” said Juan F. Granada, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRF. “Clinicians are on the front lines of patient care and are highly motivated to use their insights and experience to develop solutions for the critical problems they face. By helping them understand the real-world issues that determine whether ideas make it to patient care, this Forum will expedite the delivery of better, more affordable, and accessible treatment options for patients suffering from heart and vascular disease.”

“The TCT MedTech Innovation Forum is an opportunity to explore the needs and opportunities that will drive future medtech innovation from the perspectives of all the key stakeholders – patients, providers, regulators, and acquirors,” said Andrew Cleeland, Chief Executive Officer of Fogarty Innovation. “By identifying in greater detail where the problems lie and bringing people in the early-stage medtech ecosystem together to engage in a meaningful way, we can start to define and shape next generation of solutions that will improve healthcare. We are thrilled to partner with CRF to convene this broad group of stakeholders.”

Attendance at the TCT MedTech Innovation Forum is open to all in-person TCT attendees. To stay updated on the latest panelists, presenters, and event details, please visit: https://tct2023.crfconnect.com/tct-medtech-innovation-forum.

About CRF and TCT

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 30 years, CRF has helped accelerate medical breakthroughs and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Now in its 35th year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

About Fogarty Innovation

Fogarty Innovation is a nonprofit educational medtech incubator dedicated to advancing human health worldwide. The company’s seasoned leadership team provides “full contact coaching” to help young companies navigate the path to commercialization, delivers practical educational programming to stakeholders across the ecosystem, and forges alliances that accelerate the invention, development, and deployment of new medical technologies into clinical care. Founded by Thomas J. Fogarty, MD, a world-renowned cardiovascular surgeon, inventor and entrepreneur, Fogarty Innovation is headquartered on the El Camino Health campus in Mountain View, California.

For more information, visit www.fogartyinnovation.org.

