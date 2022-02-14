Abstract

Dental mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are characterized by unlimited self-renewal ability and high multidirectional differentiation potential. Since dental MSCs can be easily isolated and exhibit a high capability to differentiate into odontogenic cells, they are considered as attractive therapeutic agents in regenerative dentistry. Recently, MSC-derived extracellular vesicles (MSC-EVs) have attracted widespread attention as carriers for cell-free therapy due to their potential functions. Many studies have shown that MSC-EVs can mediate microenvironment at tissue damage site, and coordinate the regeneration process. Additionally, MSC-EVs can mediate intercellular communication, thus affecting the phenotypes and functions of recipient cells. In this review, we mainly summarized the types of MSCs that could be potentially applied in regenerative dentistry, the possible molecular cargos of MSC-EVs, and the major effects of MSC-EVs on the therapeutic induction of osteogenic differentiation.