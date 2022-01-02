Abstract

Cell microencapsulation is a process to entrap viable and functional cells within a biocompatible and semi-permeable matrix to provide a favorable microenvironment to the cells. Cellulose nanofiber (CNF), a low-cost and sustainable cellulose-derived natural polymer, has been studied as a matrix for 3D stem cell culture in the form of a bulk hydrogel. Here, the preparation of CNF microbeads for the long-term 3D culture of human adipose-derived stem cells (hADSCs) was demonstrated. Furthermore, hyaluronic acid (HA) was physically incorporated into the stem cell encapsulated CNF microbeads with various molecular weights and concentrations to investigate its potential in enhancing the cellular bioactivities. The beneficial effects of HA incorporation on encapsulated cells were significant compared to CNF microbeads, especially with 700 kDa molecular weight and 0.2% in concentration in terms of cell proliferation (~2 times) and VEGF secretion (~2 times) while maintaining their stemness. All the results demonstrated that the HA-incorporated CNF microbeads could serve as a promising microencapsulation matrix for hADSCs.