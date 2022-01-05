Abstract: Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are stem cells with the potential ability to differentiate into various cells and the ability to self-renew and resemble fibroblasts. These cells can adhere to plastic to facilitate the culture process. MSCs can be used in research into tissue biotechnology and rejuvenation medicine. MSCs are also beneficial in recipient tissue and differentiate as a breakthrough strategy through paracrine activity. Many databases have shown MSC-based treatment can be beneficial in the reduction of osteogenesis induced by senescence. In this article, we will discuss the potential effect of MSCs in senescence cells related to osteogenesis.