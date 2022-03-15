Summary

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection has caused a global pandemic since late 2019 that resulted in more than 360 million population infection. Among them, less than 7% of infected individuals develop severe or critical illness. Mass vaccination has been carried out, but reinfection and vaccine breakthrough cases still occur. Besides supportive and antiviral medications, much attention has been paid in immunotherapies that aim at reducing pathological changes in the lungs. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) is used as an option because of their immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory, and regenerative properties. As of January 16, 2022, when ClinicalTrials.gov was searched for “Mesenchymal stem cells and COVID-19,” over 80 clinical trials were registered. MSC therapy was found to be safe and some effective in preclinical and clinical studies. Here, we summarize the major pathological characteristics of COVID-19 and provide scientific and rational evidence for the safety and possible effectiveness of MSCs in COVID-19 treatment.