Abstract

Background

Salivary gland (SG) hypofunction (objectively reduced saliva flow rate) and xerostomia (subjective sensation of dry mouth) are common and burdensome side effects of radiotherapy to the head and neck region. Currently, only sparse symptomatic treatment is available to ease the discomfort of xerostomia. The objective of this study is to assess the effect of mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy on SG function after radiation-induced injury.

Methods

This systematic review will include animal intervention studies assessing efficacy and safety of MSCs in treating radiation-induced SG hypofunction. The primary outcome is the effect of MSC administration on salivary flow rates (SFR), by comparing treated groups to control groups when available. Secondary outcomes are morphological and immunohistochemical effects as well as safety of MSC treatment. Electronic searches in MEDLINE (PubMed) and Embase databases will be constructed and validated according to the peer review of electronic search strategies (PRESS) and assessed by two independent researchers. Data from eligible studies will be extracted, pooled, and analyzed using random-effects models. Risk of bias will be evaluated with the Systematic Review Centre for Laboratory animal Experimentation (SYRCLE) risk of bias tool.

Discussion

Thus far, critical appraisal of MSC therapy as an effective treatment for SG hypofunction caused solely by radiation injury has not been conducted. A summary of the existing literature on preclinical studies concerning this issue can provide valuable information about effectiveness, mode of action, and safety, allowing further optimization of preclinical and clinical trials.