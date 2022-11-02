Newswise — Washington, DC (November 6, 2022) — The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) is pleased to announce that Michelle A. Josephson, MD, FASN, will become the society’s next president. Dr. Josephson, who succeeds Susan E. Quaggin, MD, FASN, will assume her new role on January 1, 2023.

A highly experienced physician and academic leader, Dr. Josephson is currently a professor of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Chicago, medical director of the University of Chicago Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program, and program director of the Transplant Nephrology Fellowship.

Dr. Josephson is deeply committed to research, education, and care in the realm of kidney transplantation, with particular interests in living kidney donation, post-transplant bone disease, BK virus, and pregnancy in transplant recipients. Having authored more than 100 articles and 5 book chapters and having presented numerous invited lectures nationally and internationally, Dr. Josephson has helped to shape the field of nephrology—from clinical research to clinical care, to education for the next generation of nephrologists.

Dr. Josephson currently serves on the ASN Council as President-Elect. She has served as chair of the Transplant Advisory Group, the Policy and Advocacy Committee, and the ASN Early Program on Kidney Transplantation. She has also been a member of numerous ASN committees and groups, including the ASN COVID response team. Dr. Josephson chaired the American Society of Transplantation (AST) Cutting Edge of Transplantation 2020 and 2021 meetings, and the KDIGO Controversies Conference on the Failing Allograft. From 2007 to 2010 she served as a Councilor-at-Large on the AST Board of Directors. From 2005-2006 she was President of Women in Nephrology. She serves on the editorial board of CJASN and was an Associate Editor for Transplantation.

“It’s an exciting time to be ASN’s incoming president,” said Dr. Josephson. “I’m truly honored to be in this role as we continue to see numerous advances and increased awareness related to kidney health with ASN at the forefront.”

ASN Kidney Week 2022, the largest nephrology meeting of its kind, will provide a forum for nephrologists and other kidney health professionals to discuss the latest findings in research and engage in educational sessions related to advances in the care of patients with kidney diseases and related disorders.

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has more than 20,000 members representing 132 countries. For more information, visit www.asn-online.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

