Abstract: Although model organisms have provided insight into the earliest stages of cardiac vascularization, we know very little about this process in humans. Here we show that spatially micropatterned human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) enable in vitro modeling of this process, corresponding to the first three weeks of in vivo human development. Using four hPSC fluorescent reporter lines, we create cardiac vascular organoids (cVOs) by identifying conditions that simultaneously give rise to spatially organized and branched vascular networks within endocardial, myocardial, and epicardial cells. Using single-cell transcriptomics, we show that the cellular composition of cVOs resembles that of a 6.5 post-conception week (PCW) human heart. We find that NOTCH and BMP pathways are upregulated in cVOs, and their inhibition disrupts vascularization. Finally, using the same vascular-inducing factors to create cVOs, we produce hepatic vascular organoids (hVOs). This suggests there is a conserved developmental program for creating vasculature within different organ systems