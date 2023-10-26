Newswise — BACKGROUND

The hypoxic environment during bone healing is important in regulating the differentiation of periosteal stem cells (PSCs) into osteoblasts or chondrocytes; however, the underlying mechanisms remain unclear.

AIM

To determine the effect of hypoxia on PSCs, and the expression of microRNA-584-5p (miR-584-5p) and RUNX family transcription factor 2 (RUNX2) in PSCs was modulated to explore the impact of the miR-584-5p/RUNX2 axis on hypoxia-induced osteogenic differentiation of PSCs.

METHODS

In this study, we isolated primary mouse PSCs and stimulated them with hypoxia, and the characteristics and functional genes related to PSC osteogenic differentiation were assessed. Constructs expressing miR-584-5p and RUNX2 were established to determine PSC osteogenic differentiation.

RESULTS

Hypoxic stimulation induced PSC osteogenic differentiation and significantly increased calcified nodules, intracellular calcium ion levels, and alkaline phosphatase (ALP) activity in PSCs. Osteogenic differentiation-related factors such as RUNX2, bone morphogenetic protein 2, hypoxia-inducible factor 1-alpha, and ALP were upregulated; in contrast, miR-584-5p was downregulated in these cells. Furthermore, upregulation of miR-584-5p significantly inhibited RUNX2 expression and hypoxia-induced PSC osteogenic differentiation. RUNX2 was the target gene of miR-584-5p, antagonizing miR-584-5p inhibition in hypoxia-induced PSC osteogenic differentiation.

CONCLUSION

Our study showed that the interaction of miR-584-5p and RUNX2 could mediate PSC osteogenic differentiation induced by hypoxia.

Key Words: Periosteal stem cell, Osteogenic differentiation, RUNX family transcription factor 2, MiroRNA-584-5p

Core Tip: This study simulated the hypoxic environment of periosteal stem cells (PSCs) during fracture and examined the related cellular responses to the hypoxia-induced PSC osteogenic differentiation. Importantly, the microRNA-584-5p/RUNX family transcription factor 2 axis was determined to be one of the regulating mechanisms for the hypoxia-induced PSC osteogenic differentiations.