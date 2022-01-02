Abstract

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) could be potential biomarkers for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) prognosis and response to therapeutic agents. We previously demonstrated that the cancer stem cell marker Musashi-1 (MSI1) is an RNA binding protein that promotes radioresistance by increasing downstream RNA stability. To identify that MSI1 interacts with miRNAs and attenuates their function, we also get candidate miRNAs from the mRNA seq by predicting with TargetScan software. miR-671-5p in GBM cells interacts with MSI1 by intersecting the precipitated miRNAs with the predicted miRNAs. Notably, overexpression of MSI1 reversed the inhibitory effect of miR-671-5p. The phenotype of miR-671-5p in GBM cells could affect radiosensitivity by modulating the posttranscriptional activity of STAT3. In addition, miR-671-5p could attenuate tumor migration and cancer stem cell (CSC) characteristics by repressing the posttranscriptional activity of TRAF2. MSI1 may regulate GBM radioresistance, CSCs and tumor motility through miR-671-5p inhibition to increasing STAT3 and TRAF2 presentation. In vivo, the GBM tumor size was inversely correlated with miR-671-5p expression, but tumorigenesis was promoted by STAT3 and TRAF2 activation in the miR-671-5p-positive GBM population. miR-671-5p could be activated as a novel therapeutic target for GBM and has potential application as a predictive biomarker of glioblastoma prognosis.