Experts from the University of Delaware's Disaster Research Center can discuss various topics related Sunday's deadly earthquake in Morocco.
- Tricia Wachtendorf: Disaster relief and donations, and alignment post-disaster – i.e., making sure donations that aren't needed don't flood the supply chain. Wachtendorf can also discuss evacuation decision-making, volunteer efforts, disaster response and coordination.
- Rachel Davidson: Can discuss building damage, and conducts research on natural disaster risk modeling and civil infrastructure systems. Davidson looks at lifelines (e.g., electric power, water supply) and risk from a regional perspective during and after earthquakes and other disasters.
- Jennifer Horney: Environmental impacts of disasters and potential public health impacts for chronic and infectious diseases.
- Sarah DeYoung: Dealing with unsolicited infant formula donations, and infant and maternal health. Can also discuss pets in emergencies, infant feeding in disasters and decision-making in evacuation.
- Jennifer Trivedi: Long-term recovery and challenges for people with disabilities during disaster.