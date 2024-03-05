Newswise — The International Alliance for Phytobiomes Research is pleased to announce that Mosaic Biosciences™ has joined the organization as a sponsoring partner.

The Phytobiomes Alliance is a non-profit research consortium that facilitates and coordinates national and international research projects on phytobiomes to accelerate the sustainable production of food, feed, and fiber for all. The term “Phytobiome” refers to a plant growing in a specific environment (a biome), and all the geophysical and biological components that interact with this plant.

Mosaic Biosciences is a global biologicals platform from The Mosaic Company to bring the latest in biologicals science and innovation to the agriculture market. Building on Mosaic’s strong crop nutrition portfolio, Mosaic Biosciences offers a portfolio of biological products that protect and promote plant growth while supporting the critical microbiome responsible for plant health and resilience.

“We are thrilled to have one of the leading crop nutrition companies involved in the Phytobiomes Alliance,” said Kellye Eversole, the Alliance Executive Director. “The Mosaic Company’s Biosciences platform adds a portfolio of biological products that will complement their traditional crop nutrition. As fertilizer products are responsible for 50% of crop yields, their expertise in potash, phosphorous and biological nutrients will add an important dimension to the Alliance.”

Jennifer Lilly, Director of Regulatory at Mosaic Biosciences, joined the Alliance Coordinating Committee. This Committee identifies research, resource and technology gaps, establishes priorities, and develops strategic plans to achieve Alliance goals. Lilly also joined the Alliance Regulatory Working Group that focuses on evaluating regulatory barriers for emerging microbial technologies and on supporting the development of a science and risk based regulatory framework for new technologies.

“We are excited to have Mosaic Biosciences represented at the Phytobiomes Alliance,” said Lilly. “As a global leader in crop nutrition, sustainable food production is one of our top priorities. We know that further understanding of what crops need to support their phytobiome and produce optimum yields is key for a sustainable future. We look forward to learning and sharing more as we partner with others involved in the Phytobiomes Alliance.”

Over the next decades, understanding entire systems of phytobiomes will be critical to ensuring sustainable global food security in the context of population growth, climate change, the necessity to preserve biodiversity and natural resources, while maintaining or enhancing grower profitability. The Phytobiomes Alliance is working on addressing these challenges by establishing a foundation of knowledge on how phytobiome components interact and affect each other.

Agricultural stakeholders and scientists from academia and private companies will gather in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, from 8 to 10 October 2024 for the International Phytobiomes Conference – an event organized by the Phytobiomes Alliance – to present their research, network, and share their expertise to collectively advance knowledge in the field of phytobiome science. The three-day event is an opportunity for scientists from diverse disciplines to come together to develop collaborations and provide an overview of cutting-edge, innovative science and research currently underway within the phytobiomes space.

About the Phytobiomes Alliance

The Phytobiomes Alliance is an international, nonprofit alliance of industry, academic, and governmental partners created in 2016. The goal of the Alliance is to understand, predict and control emergent phenotypes for sustainable production of food, feed and fiber on any given farm. The Phytobiomes Alliance is sponsored by Syngenta, Eversole Associates, INRAE, Valent BioSciences, Colorado State University, FarmBox Foods, Ginkgo Bioworks, Mosaic Biosciences, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, NewLeaf Symbiotics, Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences, Pivot Bio, Purdue University College of Agriculture, Trace Genomics, the Waterloo Centre for Microbial Research, Aphea.Bio, and AIT Austrian Institute of Technology. To learn more about the Alliance, visit phytobiomesalliance.org and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/PhytoBiomes and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/internationalphytobiomesalliance

About the Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.