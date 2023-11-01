Newswise — The Mount Sinai Hospital has been named No. 1 in New York State by Newsweek/Statista “America’s Best In-State-Hospitals” list for 2024 and the Mount Sinai Morningside ranked No. 15 on the same list. The Mount Sinai Health System achieved the highest average score of any health system in New York. The Mount Sinai Hospital was also named No. 23 in the world by Newsweek/Statista “The World’s Best Hospitals” outperforming every health system in New York.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition by Newsweek and to be recognized as a renowned and influential hospital and health system,” says David L. Reich, MD, President of The Mount Sinai Hospital. “This recognition could not be possible without a stellar workforce committed to innovative, equitable, and high-quality care to our patients and a relentless pursuit of knowledge, understanding, and answers to the nation's most complex health problems.”

Newsweek/Statista recognized 600 leading hospitals across the nation, identifying the best of the best in each state. In New York State, The Mount Sinai Hospital earned a higher ranking than NYU Langone (No. 2), NewYork-Presbyterian (No. 3), and Montefiore Medical Center (No. 10).

“The Mount Sinai community has continuously strived for excellence in care and practice, and this recognition is a testament to that work and progress,” says Evan Flatow, MD, President of Mount Sini Morningside and Mount Sinai West. “To have two hospitals in our Health System ranked so highly is a tremendous accomplishment and a tribute to the exceptional contributions of every individual within our System and we appreciate the collective efforts in advancing the health of our patients and communities by delivering the best, most advanced care with compassion, dignity, and respect.”

Hospitals from all US states were eligible for the ranking and included in the nationwide survey. As a result, 50 state lists as well as a list for the District of Columbia, were identified. These lists are based on four data sources:

Nation-wide online survey of tens of thousands of health care professionals (doctors, hospital managers and other healthcare professionals);

Publicly available data from hospital surveys of patient experience during their hospitalizations. Survey topics included cleanliness of the hospital, communication of the nurses/doctors, care transition, communication about medicines, discharge information, quietness, and staff responsiveness.

Hospital quality metrics from Medicare and Medicaid Services was available for: Mortality, Safety, Readmission, Experience, Timely & effective care;

The implementation of Patient Reported Outcome Measures online survey (completed by patients to measure their perception of their functional well-being and quality of life).

To view the complete list of “America's Best-In-State Hospitals” 2024, click here.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 7,400 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture outpatient surgery centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals and Best World Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2023-2024.