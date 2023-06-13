Newswise — The Mount Sinai Health System’s flagship podcast, Road to Resilience , is returning to the airwaves after a yearlong hiatus, the Health System announced today.

The show, which first launched in 2018, will return with a new producer and host, Stephen Calabria, who serves as Mount Sinai’s Director of Podcasting. Upcoming guests will include former airline Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and renowned Bosnian diarist Zlata Filipović, among others.

The bimonthly podcast series is based on the well-received book Resilience: The Science of Mastering Life’s Greatest Challenges, co-authored by Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System, and Steven Southwick, MD, Professor of Psychiatry at Yale University. The podcast features thought-provoking insight from renowned experts as they explain the science behind resilience, as well as resilience stories from individuals with non-medical backgrounds.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be a part of this show, and this institution,” Mr. Calabria said. “Our goal is for the program to continue to be as meaningful and educational to our listeners as it has been since its inception, and to reflect the standards of quality and care for which Mount Sinai is known.”

In the first episode of the new season of Road to Resilience, Mr. Calabria explores where the show has been in the past several years and where he and Mount Sinai want to take it from here. He also provides an overview of his background as both a reporter and comedy podcaster before joining Mount Sinai.

Other experts and faces of resilience appearing in the series will further detail simple ideas that everyday people can apply to their own lives to better cope with life’s greatest challenges.

Dr. Charney’s and Dr. Southwick’s research in resilience spans 25 years, and their science inspired the Mount Sinai podcast series along with their book, now in its third edition. In the book they present 10 resilience factors to help anyone become more resilient when facing life’s greatest challenges, and explain how these can be learned at any stage of life. Some of the factors include facing your fears and having realistic optimism, a moral compass, a support system, and role models, along with physical and brain fitness. The book also provides the very latest data and studies, as well as detailed real-life examples of people who used these factors to overcome extreme trauma and loss. Some of the compelling stories involve military POWs, Navy SEALs, and civilians.

Each podcast episode has focused on these specific factors and presents a simple guide for everyday people to follow and apply to their own lives during times of adversity. Past guests have included Dr. Southwick on the power of optimism and how he applies this during his current battle with cancer, and Deborah Marin, MD, George and Marion Sokolik Blumenthal Professor of Psychiatry at Icahn Mount Sinai, discussing the importance of a moral compass.

Road To Resilience episodes are set to air on iTunes and Spotify, along with other podcast platforms, and the first episode is now available here.

To listen to Road To Resilience, including the trailer, subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

For more information, please

visit http://icahn.mssm.edu/about/leadership/resilience or Return of Road to Resilience (buzzsprout.com)

