Mount Sinai’s Roxana Mehran, MD, Receives “Women in Cardiology Mentoring Award” From American Heart Association

Honor recognizes her dedication to effectively mentoring female cardiologists

(Chicago, IL - November 4, 2022) – The American Heart Association’s Council on Clinical Cardiology is honoring Roxana Mehran, MD, Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Research and Clinical Trials at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, with the prestigious “Women in Cardiology Mentoring Award.” The award recognizes Dr. Mehran’s outstanding record of effectively mentoring women cardiologists and underscores the importance of mentoring in the professional development of women.

“As a physician in a field of medicine with low representation of women, I feel an imperative to support other women in cardiology,” Dr. Mehran says. “To be recognized for this work by my global peers is an exceptional honor.”

Dr. Mehran, who is also a Mount Sinai Professor in Cardiovascular Clinical Research and Outcomes at Icahn Mount Sinai, is the first Mount Sinai cardiologist and the 26th in the United States to receive this honor. The award will be presented at the Council Dinner at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions on Saturday, November 5.

A world-renowned researcher, Dr. Mehran is devoted to helping women advance in the field of medicine. She is the co-founder of the Society of Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions’ Women in Innovations Committee, a program dedicated to inclusion of women in clinical trials, education around women and heart disease, and creation of professional opportunities for women in interventional cardiology. Additionally, Dr. Mehran is the founder and President of Women as One, a nonprofit organization with a mission to promote talent in medicine by providing unique professional opportunities to women physicians.

Dr. Mehran leads The Lancet Women and Cardiovascular Disease Commission, which aims to fully understand and reduce the global burden of heart disease, the leading cause of death for women around the world. She has also been named as the Director of the Center for Women’s Heart Health at Mount Sinai, which aims to provide comprehensive assessments and recommendations for women with or at risk of cardiovascular disease, develop educational materials and clinical protocols, and advance specific research relevant to this field.

“It is my life’s calling to help women, whether at the professional or patient level. There is always more to do in this regard and I will continue to put my whole-hearted effort into this important cause, because we have only just begun,” adds Dr. Mehran.

