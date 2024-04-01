Newswise — MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (April 1, 2024) – Mountainside Medical Center proudly announces the successful acquisition of behavioral health providers from Envision Healthcare to the hospital’s employed physician enterprise, Mountainside Medical Group. This marks a significant milestone in the hospital’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of patients and the community.

“The decision to employ behavioral health providers comes at a crucial time, as the demand for mental health and behavioral health services continues to rise locally in New Jersey and across the country,” said Tim O’Brien, Mountainside Medical Center CEO. “Recent studies have highlighted the growing need for accessible and comprehensive mental health care, and we are proud to take proactive steps to address this pressing issue. This acquisition not only strengthens our organization's ability to provide holistic care but also underscores our dedication to remaining at the forefront of healthcare innovation.”

Jonathan Hertz, M.D., will continue to serve as the medical director of Behavioral Health Services. Dr. Hertz's expertise will play a pivotal role to support the hospital’s commitment to supporting the behavioral health needs of our patients and community.

The experienced behavioral health team at Mountainside Medical Center provides a wide range of comprehensive services, including inpatient and outpatient care, counseling, psychiatry, and treatments for various conditions such as eating disorders, bipolar disorder, addiction, and more. Additionally, the hospital offers 24/7 access to emergency psychiatric services and specialized care for geriatric patients.

For more information about our Behavioral Health Services, please visit https://mountainsidehosp.com/services/behavioral-health-services.

About Mountainside Medical Center

Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the hospital that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency and elective cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com .

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group

The Mountainside Medical Group is a network of physicians specializing in primary care, OB/GYN, endocrinology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, otolaryngology, plastic surgery, colorectal surgery, and rheumatology created by Mountainside Medical Center. We believe people who establish a personal relationship with their doctors experience better health and quality of life. Start well and stay well with Mountainside Medical Group. Offices are located in Montclair, Bloomfield, Caldwell, Glen Ridge, Montville, Nutley, Clifton, Verona, West Caldwell, and Woodland Park. For more information, visit www.mountainsidemedicalgroup.com

###