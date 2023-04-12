Newswise — Montclair, NJ - (April 12, 2023) – Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center is increasing the availability of minimally invasive surgical options for residents of the Montclair area and beyond with the addition of a second da Vinci® Xi™ robotics system. The da Vinci® Xi™ is a state-of-the-art robotics platform that can be used for gynecologic, bariatric, urologic, thoracic, colorectal and general surgeries.

“We are committed to advancing and growing our robotics program and surgery options,” says Tim O’Brien, chief executive officer at Mountainside Medical Center. “Our investment in these technologies attracts new surgeons and specialists to our area, expanding patients’ access to world-class treatments, making it easier than ever for them to receive high-quality care locally.”

During each da Vinci® Xi™ procedure, the surgeon uses 3D magnified imaging to guide the arms of the surgical robot. Magnified imaging and wristed instrumentation allow the surgeon to make precise movements utilizing minimally invasive incisions. The surgeon has complete control of the robotic instrumentation throughout the procedure.

“The da Vinci® Xi™ technology has been revolutionary in the field of surgical treatments,” Harvey Rainville, M.D., surgeon and chair of Robotic Surgery at Mountainside Medical Center. “Robotic procedures often result in faster recovery times, less post operative pain, reduced formation of scar tissue, as well as smaller surgical incisions compared to traditional surgery options. With the addition of a second da Vinci® Xi™ platform, our operating teams now have the ability to offer expanded scheduling options to more quickly meet patients’ needs.”

In 2022, the facility performed 536 da Vinci® Xi™ procedures. Mountainside Medical Center began offering da Vinci® Xi™ treatment options in 2021, and also offers patients access to the Mako SmartRobotics™ platform for total hip, total knee and partial knee replacements. For more information about Mountainside Medical Center’s robotic platforms, click here.

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients access to innovative and effective treatment in specialized centers within the hospital focused on radiology, women’s health, oncology, surgery, bariatrics, neurosciences, stroke, and cardiovascular services. Mountainside is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and The NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency cardiac angioplasty and emergency neuroendovascular procedures. To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

