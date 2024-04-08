Newswise — MONTCLAIR, N.J. (April 8, 2024) - The American College of Cardiology has recognized Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures. Mountainside Medical Center was awarded Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI in March based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who come to the cardiac cath lab.

Percutaneous coronary intervention is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

Hospitals that have proven exceptional competency in treating patients who require cardiac catheterization have standardized their assessment process for patients before undergoing catheterization to ensure quality and patient safety. They ensure that care in the procedure room for sedation, infection control, radiation safety, universal protocol, and time out procedures is fully coordinated; and have mastered the appropriate transfer to a cath recovery unit to better monitor and track complications, enhance physician-to-patient communication, patient family communication, discharge instructions and follow-up information.

“Mountainside Medical Center has demonstrated its commitment to providing Essex County with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Mountainside Medical Center with Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI.”

Hospitals receiving Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care; developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of cath lab patients. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to improved patient outcomes.

“This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to providing the highest standards of quality, safe patient care right here in our local community,” said Tim O’Brien, Mountainside Medical Center CEO, “This accreditation reaffirms our dedication to excellence and reinforces our mission to serve and support the health and well-being of those we are privileged to care for."

Mountainside Medical Center's cardiology program is a cornerstone of excellence in healthcare, providing comprehensive cardiac care to patients in the local community and beyond. With a team of highly skilled cardiologists, nurses, and support staff, Mountainside offers a wide range of services, including advanced diagnostic testing, interventional cardiology procedures, and ongoing management of cardiac conditions. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology and evidence-based practices, the cardiology program at Mountainside is dedicated to delivering exceptional care with compassion and expertise. To learn more about the hospital’s cardiology program visit www.mountainsidehosp.com/services/cardiology.

The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like Mountainside Medical Center access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including the cath lab.

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the hospital that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency and elective cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

About the American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) is the global leader in transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. As the preeminent source of professional medical education for the entire cardiovascular care team since 1949, ACC credentials cardiovascular professionals in over 140 countries who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. Through its world-renowned family of JACC Journals, NCDR registries, ACC Accreditation Services, global network of Member Sections, CardioSmart patient resources and more, the College is committed to ensuring a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at acc.org or follow @ACCinTouch.

###