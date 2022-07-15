Abstract: KPTN-related disorder (KRD) is an autosomal recessive disorder associated with germline variants in KPTN (kaptin), a component of the mTOR regulatory complex KICSTOR. To gain further insights into the pathogenesis of KRD, we analysed mouse knockout and human stem cell KPTN loss-of-function models. Kptn-/- mice display many of the key KRD phenotypes, including brain overgrowth, behavioural abnormalities, and cognitive deficits. Assessment of affected individuals has identified concordant selectivity of cognitive deficits, postnatal onset of brain overgrowth, and a previously unrecognised KPTN dosage-sensitivity, resulting in increased head circumference in their heterozygous parents. Molecular and structural analysis of Kptn-/- mice revealed pathological changes, including differences in brain size, shape, and cell numbers primarily due to abnormal postnatal brain development. Both the mouse and differentiated iPSC models of the disorder display transcriptional and biochemical evidence for altered mTOR pathway signalling, supporting the role of KPTN in regulating mTORC1. Increased mTOR signalling downstream of KPTN is rapamycin sensitive, highlighting possible therapeutic avenues with currently available mTOR inhibitors. These findings place KRD in the broader group of mTORC1 related disorders affecting brain structure, cognitive function, and network integrity.