Newswise — Nabsolute Co., Ltd., a startup from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, Chulalongkorn University, developer of Hy-N, an innovative biopolymer delivery system that improves the efficiency of cosmeceuticals, medicines, and vaccines, received the 2023 National Innovation Award in the economic category as a small and micro-enterprise from the National Innovation Agency (NIA) (PCL.). The award is given to innovations in the form of new products, new production processes with commercial value, and benefits to the national economy.

The award ceremony was held on “National Innovation Day” on October 5, 2023, at Royal Paragon Hall 3, Siam Paragon. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Jittima Luckanagul and Ms. Puttimon Sribonfha, CTO and CEO of Nabsolute, represented the company in receiving the award from Assoc. Prof. Dr. Soranit Silatham, Chairman of NIA.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Jittima Luckanagul,

CTO of Nabsolute Co., Ltd.

Ms. Puttimon Sribonfha,

CEO of Nabsolute Co., Ltd.

National Innovation Agency, together with leading agencies in the private sector, educational institutions, and the social sector, organized the “National Innovation Day” event on October 5 of every year to honor and commemorate His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej‘s genius and innovative abilities. The National Innovation Award is considered the most prestigious award in the field of innovation in Thailand, to recognize and honor Thai innovators with outstanding works that positively contribute to the nation.

Hy-N TechnologyTM from Nabsolute is an environmentally friendly, safe, non-irritant, easy-to-use delivery system that employs nano-modified biopolymer to improve the delivery of products into the body with increased stability and efficacy. It can be used with a range of health products such as cosmetics, dietary supplements, medicines, and drugs for better results and decreased side effects. Nabsolute’s Hy-N TechnologyTM has a PCT patent and is registered in the Cosmetic ingredient database in the US and the EU. Ms. Puttimon Sribonfha, CEO of Nabsolute, revealed that the Hy-N TechnologyTM helps increase the proportion of domestic raw materials used to more than 80% of product costs. The company aims to conduct research to produce raw materials to replace imported raw materials so that the supply structure of all raw materials will become domestically produced by 2026. In addition, Hy-N Technology TM reduces the import value of materials from overseas, which will allow entrepreneurs to more effectively produce goods that use natural raw ingredients, such as Thai herbs, and heighten the effectiveness of such active ingredients. This will result in truly effective and competitive Thai cosmetics/cosmeceutical products in the global market.

Hy-N Technology TM also increases the value of annual exports by producing and exporting important raw materials for the Delivery System that meets international standards. It is expected that the company’s raw materials will be exported with a total value of 294 million baht by 2026, representing a total export value of 6,394 million baht by 2026.